The 200 block of 11th Avenue and the yards on the north side of the street are inundated during the 1937 flood. The yards of homes along the south side of the street, where the photographer was standing, were terraced - thus escaping the water and the muck. Photo courtesy of Jim Butcher.
1937 Flood: Of the 40,000 people living in the flooded areas of Huntington, 25,000 were made refugees as fresh water and fuel was scarce. 11,000 people applied for Red Cross aid during the flood and during the relief period. Army Corps of Engineers