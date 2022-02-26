File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The Buffalo Mining Company continued to operate after the flood of 1972, until 1993. They piled their slade in the same spot as before but didn't stockpile water behind it. In 1999, it stood deserted and overgrown.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Children walk along the tracks in what remains of their community along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch A child sits on the tracks in what is left of his community along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch A group of men attempt to warm themselves by a fire amid the destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972, included not only residential structures but several mining operations such as this one in the process of being demolished. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972, included not only residential structures but several mining operations such as this one in the process of being demolished. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows the damage and destruction suffered by many. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives and another 1,100 were injured.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Edith Bucy, whose husband was carried to safety by Bill Aldridge, inspects the damage in the lower end of Lorado with Lester Weese just days after the Buffalo Creek Flood of Feb. 26, 1972.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows relief workers among the damage and destruction suffered by many. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows the damage and destruction suffered by many. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows the damage and destruction suffered by many. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The Buffalo Mining Company continued to operate after the flood of 1972, until 1993. They piled their slade in the same spot as before but didn't stockpile water behind it. In 1999, it stood deserted and overgrown.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows the damage and destruction suffered by many. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Aerial view of where the dam failed just east of Saunders. Buffalo Creek runs westward along the far left branch. Lee Fork is on the middle right. The Middle Fork, where the three dams were situated, shows an empty reservoir.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Eddie Maynard recalls Billy Aldridge's warnings that the dam had broken. He and his father returned to Lorado. As they approached the intersection of Toney Fork Road and Buffalo Creek, his father ordered him to "Put the car in reverse, and go backward as fast as you can." The wall of black water was closing in.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Families walk through what is left of their community along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Billy Aldridge describes how the 60-foot-high wall of black water wiped down the hollow, destroying the towns of Saunders and Pardee as well as leaving parts of Lorado gone.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows the damage and destruction. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives and another 1,100 were injured.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows the damage and destruction. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives and another 1,100 were injured.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows the damage and destruction. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives and another 1,100 were injured.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Destroyed homes and businesses are piled up against each other in the Dingess Hollow area of Lorado after the Buffalo Creek Dam broke on Feb. 26, 1972.
Copyright 1999 The Herald-Dispat
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The Buffalo Mining Company continued to operate after the flood of 1972, until 1993. They piled their slade in the same spot as before but didn't stockpile water behind it. In 1999, it stood deserted and overgrown.
Copyright 1999 The Herald-Dispat
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch A young boy surveys the damage as cleanup begins after the Buffalo Creek Dam broke in Feb. 26, 1972.
Copyright 1999 The Herald-Dispat
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Children walk along the tracks in what remains of their community along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch A child sits on the tracks in what is left of his community along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch A group of men attempt to warm themselves by a fire amid the destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Mary Ann Osborne remembers her 10-year-old-son running into the house yelling "Mommy, mommy, mommy, the water's coming." Iin a snap, everything they owned was gone.
Copyright 1999 The Herald-Dispat
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972, included not only residential structures but several mining operations such as this one in the process of being demolished. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972, included not only residential structures but several mining operations such as this one in the process of being demolished. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows the damage and destruction suffered by many. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives and another 1,100 were injured.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Edith Bucy, whose husband was carried to safety by Bill Aldridge, inspects the damage in the lower end of Lorado with Lester Weese just days after the Buffalo Creek Flood of Feb. 26, 1972.
Copyright 1999 The Herald-Dispat
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows relief workers among the damage and destruction suffered by many. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows the damage and destruction suffered by many. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows the damage and destruction suffered by many. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The Buffalo Mining Company continued to operate after the flood of 1972, until 1993. They piled their slade in the same spot as before but didn't stockpile water behind it. In 1999, it stood deserted and overgrown.
Copyright 1999 The Herald-Dispat
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows the damage and destruction suffered by many. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Aerial view of where the dam failed just east of Saunders. Buffalo Creek runs westward along the far left branch. Lee Fork is on the middle right. The Middle Fork, where the three dams were situated, shows an empty reservoir.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Eddie Maynard recalls Billy Aldridge's warnings that the dam had broken. He and his father returned to Lorado. As they approached the intersection of Toney Fork Road and Buffalo Creek, his father ordered him to "Put the car in reverse, and go backward as fast as you can." The wall of black water was closing in.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Families walk through what is left of their community along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Nestled beneath a pine tree is a grave stone of one of six members of the Osborne that died Feb. 26, 1972, in the Buffalo Creek Disaster.
Copyright 1999 The Herald-Dispat
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Forest Jude, a resident of Curtis, W.Va., is Buffalo Creek Flood survivor.
Copyright 1999 The Herald-Dispat
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch A memorial dedicated to the 125 friends and family lost to the Buffalo Creek flood stands in a fenced-in park in Kistler, W.Va.
Copyright 1999 The Herald-Dispat
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Billy Aldridge describes how the 60-foot-high wall of black water wiped down the hollow, destroying the towns of Saunders and Pardee as well as leaving parts of Lorado gone.
Copyright 1999 The Herald-Dispat
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Vekma Woodrum sits with her dog in the middle off the desolation after the Buffalo Creek Dam broke on Feb. 26, 1972.
Copyright 1999 The Herald-Dispat
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows the damage and destruction. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives and another 1,100 were injured.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows the damage and destruction. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives and another 1,100 were injured.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch An aerial view of part of the flooded area of Buffalo Creek shows the damage and destruction. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives and another 1,100 were injured.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch The destruction along Buffalo Creek on Feb. 27, 1972. During the flood, 125 people lost their lives and another 1,100 were injured.
File photo/The Herald-Dispatch Billy Aldridge visits the memorial dedicated to 125 people who lost their lives to the Buffalo Creek Flood.
Copyright 1999 The Herald-Dispat Herald-Dispatch.com
In 1972, the Logan County community of Buffalo Creek experienced the most destructive flood in West Virginia history, when a coal waste dam burst and 130 million gallons of water and sludge poured through nearby mining towns. During the Buffalo Creek Flood on Feb. 26, 1972, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.