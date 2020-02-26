In 1972, the Logan County community of Buffalo Creek experienced the most destructive flood in West Virginia history, when a coal waste dam burst and 130 million gallons of water and sludge poured through nearby mining towns. During the Buffalo Creek Flood on Feb. 26, 1972, 125 people lost their lives, 1,100 were injured and 4,000 were left homeless.

