On July 8, 1980, a tornado touched down in Catlettsburg, Ky., in Boyd County. The tornado was rated a category 1. There were no injuries or fatalities. These photos are of Lockwood Estates.
Gallery: Do you remember? -- 1980 tornado in Catlettsburg, Ky.
