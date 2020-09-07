The complete schedules are below, and links lead to photo galleries.
Print prices start at $6 for a 4x6, and print sizes go up to 16x20.
We also offer professional framing, coffee mugs, mouse pads and more.
For Marshall football championship reprint pages from 1992 to the present, visit http://bit.ly/MUchampions.
2020
More Marshall Football Photos
1960s
1970s
1980s
1990s
2000s
2010s
2020s
Record: TBD
C-USA: TBD
Coach: Doc Holliday
Captains: TBD
Sept. 5: Eastern Kentucky, W 59-0
Sept. 19: Appalachian State
Oct. 3: Rice
Oct. 10: at WKU
Oct. 17: at LA Tech
Oct. 24: Florida Atlantic (homecoming)
Oct. 30: at FIU
Nov. 14: Middle Tennessee
Nov. 21: Charlotte