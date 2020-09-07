Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20200906 mufootball 04.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall wide receiver Broc Thompson (13) celebrates with Amir Richardson (21) after a touchdown against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

The complete schedules are below, and links lead to photo galleries.

Print prices start at $6 for a 4x6, and print sizes go up to 16x20.

We also offer professional framing, coffee mugs, mouse pads and more.

For Marshall football championship reprint pages from 1992 to the present, visit http://bit.ly/MUchampions.

2020

More Marshall Football Photos

1960s

1970s

1980s

1990s

2000s

2010s

2020s

Record: TBD

C-USA: TBD

Coach: Doc Holliday

Captains: TBD

Sept. 5: Eastern Kentucky, W 59-0

Sept. 19: Appalachian State

Oct. 3: Rice

Oct. 10: at WKU

Oct. 17: at LA Tech

Oct. 24: Florida Atlantic (homecoming)

Oct. 30: at FIU

Nov. 14: Middle Tennessee

Nov. 21: Charlotte

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.