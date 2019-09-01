The complete schedules are below, and links lead to photo galleries.
2010
More Marshall Football Photos
1960s
1970s
1980s
1990s
2000s
2010s
Record: 5-7
C-USA: 4-4
Coach: Doc Holliday
Captains: Brian Anderson, Omar Brown, Mario Harvey and Lee Smith
Sept. 10 West Virginia L, 21-24 (OT)
- Second gallery from the West Virginia game
- Third gallery from the West Virginia game
- Fourth gallery from the West Virginia game
Sept. 18 at Bowling Green L, 28-44
- More photos from Bowling Green
Oct. 2 at Southern Miss L, 16-41
Oct. 23 at East Carolina L, 10-37
2011
Record: 7-6
C-USA: 5-3
Coach: Doc Holliday
Captains: Omar Brown, Vinny Curry, Tyson Gale and Ryan Tillman
Sept. 4 at West Virginia L, 13-34
- Second gallery from the West Virginia game
- Third gallery from the West Virginia game
Sept. 10 Southern Miss W, 26-20
Sept. 24 Virginia Tech L, 10-30
- More from the Virginia Tech game
Nov. 26 East Carolina W, 34-27 (OT)
- More from East Carolina game
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl (St. Petersburg, Fla.)
Dec. 20 vs. FIU W, 20-10
2012
Record: 5-7
C-USA: 4-4
Coach: Doc Holliday
Captains: Devin Arrington, John Bruhin, Aaron Dobson, Andre Snipes-Booker, Jeremiah Taylor
Sept. 1 at West Virginia L, 34-69
Sept. 8 Western Carolina W, 52-24
Sept. 22 at Rice W, 54-51 (2OT)
Oct. 20 at Southern Miss W, 59-24
Nov. 23 at East Carolina L, 65-59 (2OT)
2013
Record: 10-4
C-USA: 7-1
Coach: Doc Holliday
Captains: James Rouse, Rakeem Cato, Gator Hoskins, Monterius Lovett, Chris Jasperse
Sept. 21 at Virginia Tech L, 21-29 (3OT)
- More from the Virginia Tech game
Oct. 24 at Middle Tennessee L, 49-51
- More from the Middle Tennessee game
Nov. 29 East Carolina W, 59-28
- More from East Carolina game
Dec. 7 at Rice (Conference USA Champ.) L, 24-41
Military Bowl (Annapolis, Md.)
Dec. 27 vs. Maryland W, 31-20
- Purchase a reprint of the front page
2014
Record: 13-1
C-USA: 7-1
Coach: Doc Holliday
Captains: Various
- And more from the Miami game
- More from the Rhode Island game
- And more from the Rhode Island game
Oct. 4 at Old Dominion W, 56-14
Oct. 11 Middle Tennessee W, 49-24
- More from the Middle Tennessee game
Oct. 18 at Florida International W, 45-13
Oct. 25 Florida Atlantic W, 35-16
- More from the Florida Atlantic game
Nov. 8 at Southern Miss W, 63-17
Nov. 28 Western Kentucky L, 67-66 (OT)
- More from the Western Kentucky game
Dec. 6 Louisiana Tech @ Marshall (C-USA Championship) W, 26-23
- More from the Dec. 6 Louisiana Tech game
- Purchase a reprint of the front page
Dec. 23 NIU (Boca Raton Bowl) W, 52-23
- More from the Boca Raton Bowl
- Purchase a reprint of the front page
2015
Record: 10-3
C-USA: 6-2
Coach: Doc Holliday
- More Purdue tailgating photos
- tailgating before the Purdue game
- tailgating before the Ohio game
- tailgating before the Norfolk State game
- tailgating before the Kent State game
- tailgating before the Old Dominion game
- tailgating before the Southern Miss game
Oct. 24 North Texas (Homecoming)
- tailgating before the North Texas game
2016
Record: 3-9
C-USA: 2-6
Coach: Doc Holliday
- tailgating before the Morgan State game
- tailgating before the Akron game
- tailgating before the Louisville game
Oct. 15 Florida Atlantic (Homecoming)
- tailgating before the FAU game
- tailgating before the Charlotte game
- tailgating before the Western Kentucky game
2017
Record: 8-5
C-USA: 4-4
Coach: Doc Holliday
- tailgating before the Miami (Ohio) game
- tailgating before the Kent State game
- tailgating before the Old Dominion game
- tailgating before the FIU game
- tailgating before the Western Kentucky game
- tailgating before the Southern Miss game
2018
Record: 9-4
C-USA: 6-2
Coach: Doc Holliday
- tailgating before the Miami (Ohio) game
- tailgating before the Eastern Kentucky game
- tailgating before the N.C. State game
- tailgating before the Middle Tennessee game
- tailgating before the Florida Atlantic game
- tailgating before the Charlotte game
- tailgating before the UTSA game
2019
Record: TBD
C-USA: TBD
Coach: Doc Holliday
Aug. 31 VMI
- Marshall fans tailgate before season opener
Sept. 6 at Boise State
Sept. 14 Ohio
Sept. 28 Cincinnati
Oct. 5 at Middle Tennessee
Oct. 12 Old Dominion
Oct. 18 at Florida Atlantic
Oct. 26 Western Kentucky
Nov. 2 at Rice
Nov. 15 Louisiana Tech
Nov. 23 at Charlotte
Nov. 30 FIU