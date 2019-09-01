2010 0911 singer 41
Mountaineer quarterback Geno Smith fires a pass to the back of the endzone as the Marshall Thundering Herd and the West Virginia Mountaineers met in the Friends of Coal Bowl on Friday, September 10, 2010, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch
The complete schedules are below, and links lead to photo galleries.

2010

Record: 5-7

C-USA: 4-4

Coach: Doc Holliday

Captains: Brian Anderson, Omar Brown, Mario Harvey and Lee Smith

Sept. 2 at Ohio State L, 7-45

Sept. 10 West Virginia L, 21-24 (OT)

- Second gallery from the West Virginia game

- Third gallery from the West Virginia game

- Fourth gallery from the West Virginia game

Sept. 18 at Bowling Green L, 28-44

- More photos from Bowling Green

Sept. 25 Ohio W, 24-23

- More from the Ohio game

Oct. 2 at Southern Miss L, 16-41

Oct. 13 UCF L, 14-35

- Second UCF gallery

- Third UCF gallery

Oct. 23 at East Carolina L, 10-37

Oct. 30 UTEP W, 16-12

- More from the UTEP game

Nov. 6 at UAB W, 31-17

Nov. 13 Memphis W, 28-13

- More from the Memphis game

Nov. 20 at SMU L, 17-31

Nov. 27 Tulane W, 38-23

- More from the Tulane game

2011

Record: 7-6

C-USA: 5-3

Coach: Doc Holliday

Captains: Omar Brown, Vinny Curry, Tyson Gale and Ryan Tillman

Sept. 4 at West Virginia L, 13-34

- Second gallery from the West Virginia game

- Third gallery from the West Virginia game

Sept. 10 Southern Miss W, 26-20

Sept. 17 at Ohio L, 7-44

- More from the Ohio game

Sept. 24 Virginia Tech L, 10-30

- More from the Virginia Tech game

Oct. 1 at Louisville W, 17-13

Oct. 8 at UCF L, 6-16

- More from the UCF game

Oct. 15 Rice W, 24-20

Oct. 22 at Houston L, 28-63

Oct. 29 UAB W, 59-14

Nov. 12 at Tulsa L, 17-59

Nov. 17 at Memphis W, 23-22

Nov. 26 East Carolina W, 34-27 (OT)

- More from East Carolina game

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

Dec. 20 vs. FIU W, 20-10

2012

Record: 5-7

C-USA: 4-4

Coach: Doc Holliday

Captains: Devin Arrington, John Bruhin, Aaron Dobson, Andre Snipes-Booker, Jeremiah Taylor

Sept. 1 at West Virginia L, 34-69

Sept. 8 Western Carolina W, 52-24

Sept. 15 Ohio L, 24-27

- More from the Ohio game

Sept. 22 at Rice W, 54-51 (2OT)

Sept. 29 at Purdue L, 41-51

Oct. 6 Tulsa L, 38-45

Oct. 20 at Southern Miss W, 59-24

Oct. 27 UCF L, 17-54

Nov. 3 Memphis W, 38-28

Nov. 10 at UAB L, 31-38

Nov. 17 Houston W, 44-41

Nov. 23 at East Carolina L, 65-59 (2OT)

2013

Record: 10-4

C-USA: 7-1

Coach: Doc Holliday

Captains: James Rouse, Rakeem Cato, Gator Hoskins, Monterius Lovett, Chris Jasperse

Aug. 31 Miami (Ohio) W, 52-14

Sept. 7 Gardner-Webb W, 55-0

Sept. 14 at Ohio L, 31-34

- More from the Ohio game

Sept. 21 at Virginia Tech L, 21-29 (3OT)

- More from the Virginia Tech game

Oct. 5 UTSA* W, 34-10

Oct. 12 FAU W, 24-23

Oct. 24 at Middle Tennessee L, 49-51

- More from the Middle Tennessee game

Nov. 2 Southern Miss W, 61-13

Nov. 9 UAB W, 56-14

- More from the UAB game

Nov. 14 at Tulsa W, 45-34

Nov. 23 at FIU W, 48-10

Nov. 29 East Carolina W, 59-28

- More from East Carolina game

Dec. 7 at Rice (Conference USA Champ.) L, 24-41

Military Bowl (Annapolis, Md.)

Dec. 27 vs. Maryland W, 31-20

- Purchase a reprint of the front page

2014

Record: 13-1

C-USA: 7-1

Coach: Doc Holliday

Captains: Various

Aug 30 at Miami (Oh) W, 42-27

- More from the Miami game

- And more from the Miami game

Sept. 6 Rhode Island W, 48-7

- More from the Rhode Island game

- And more from the Rhode Island game

Sept. 13 Ohio W, 44-14

- More from the Ohio game

- And more from the Ohio game

Sept. 20 at Akron W, 48-17

- More from the Akron game

- More from the Akron pregame

Oct. 4 at Old Dominion W, 56-14

Oct. 11 Middle Tennessee W, 49-24

- More from the Middle Tennessee game

Oct. 18 at Florida International W, 45-13

Oct. 25 Florida Atlantic W, 35-16

- More from the Florida Atlantic game

Nov. 8 at Southern Miss W, 63-17

Nov. 15 Rice W, 41-14

Nov. 22 at UAB W, 23-18

Nov. 28 Western Kentucky L, 67-66 (OT)

- More from the Western Kentucky game

Dec. 6 Louisiana Tech @ Marshall (C-USA Championship) W, 26-23

- More from the Dec. 6 Louisiana Tech game

- Purchase a reprint of the front page

Dec. 23 NIU (Boca Raton Bowl) W, 52-23

- More from the Boca Raton Bowl

- Purchase a reprint of the front page

2015

Record: 10-3

C-USA: 6-2

Coach: Doc Holliday

Sept. 6 Purdue

- More Purdue tailgating photos

- vs. Purdue, first half

- tailgating before the Purdue game

Sept. 12 at Ohio

- tailgating before the Ohio game

Sept. 19 Norfolk State

- tailgating before the Norfolk State game

Sept. 26 at Kent State

- tailgating before the Kent State game

Oct. 3 Old Dominion

- tailgating before the Old Dominion game

Oct. 9 Southern Miss

- tailgating before the Southern Miss game

Oct. 17 at Florida Atlantic

Oct. 24 North Texas (Homecoming)

- tailgating before the North Texas game

Oct. 31 at Charlotte

Nov. 7 at Middle Tennessee

Nov. 14 FIU

- tailgating before FIU game

Nov. 27 at Western Kentucky

2016

Record: 3-9

C-USA: 2-6

Coach: Doc Holliday

Sept. 10 Morgan State

- tailgating before the Morgan State game

Sept. 17 Akron

- tailgating before the Akron game

Sept. 24 Louisville  

- tailgating before the Louisville game 

Oct. 1 at Pittsburgh

Oct. 8 at North Texas

Oct. 15 Florida Atlantic (Homecoming)

- tailgating before the FAU game

Oct. 22 Charlotte 

- tailgating before the Charlotte game

Oct. 29 at Southern Miss

Nov. 5 at Old Dominion

Nov. 12 Middle Tennessee

Nov. 19 at FIU

Nov. 26 Western Kentucky

- tailgating before the Western Kentucky game 

2017

Record: 8-5

C-USA: 4-4

Coach: Doc Holliday

Sept. 2 Miami (Ohio) 

- tailgating before the Miami (Ohio) game 

Sept. 9 at N.C. State 

Sept. 16 Kent State 

- tailgating before the Kent State game 

Sept. 30 at Cincinnati 

Oct. 7 at Charlotte 

Oct. 14 Old Dominion 

- tailgating before the Old Dominion game 

Oct. 20 at Middle Tennessee 

Oct. 28 FIU 

- tailgating before the FIU game 

Nov. 3 at Florida Atlantic 

Nov. 11 Western Kentucky 

- tailgating before the Western Kentucky game 

Nov. 18 at UTSA 

Nov. 25 Southern Miss 

- tailgating before the Southern Miss game 

2018

Record: 9-4

C-USA: 6-2

Coach: Doc Holliday

Sept. 1 at Miami (Ohio)

- tailgating before the Miami (Ohio) game

Sept. 8 Eastern Kentucky

- tailgating before the Eastern Kentucky game 

Sept. 22 N.C. State

- tailgating before the N.C. State game 

Sept. 29 at Western Kentucky

Oct. 6 Middle Tennessee

- tailgating before the Middle Tennessee game 

Oct. 13 at Old Dominion

Oct. 20 Florida Atlantic

- tailgating before the Florida Atlantic game 

Nov. 3 at Southern Miss

Nov. 10 Charlotte

- tailgating before the Charlotte game 

Nov. 17 UTSA

- tailgating before the UTSA game 

Nov. 24 at FIU

Dec. 1 at Virginia Tech 

2019

Record: TBD

C-USA: TBD

Coach: Doc Holliday

Aug. 31 VMI

- Marshall fans tailgate before season opener

Sept. 6 at Boise State

Sept. 14 Ohio

Sept. 28 Cincinnati

Oct. 5 at Middle Tennessee

Oct. 12 Old Dominion

Oct. 18 at Florida Atlantic

Oct. 26 Western Kentucky

Nov. 2 at Rice

Nov. 15 Louisiana Tech

Nov. 23 at Charlotte

Nov. 30 FIU

