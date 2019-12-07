Pearl Harbor day marks Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese planes attacked the U.S. Pearl Harbor base in Hawaii. The attack destroyed many airplanes and ships, including the USS West Virginia, which suffered massive damage from torpedoes and bombs. Two officers, including the captain, and 103 crew members died on the USS West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Humanities Council. More than 2,400 people were killed in the attacks, according to the U.S. Navy.

