A fire at the Emmons Jr. apartment building started about 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2007, and killed nine people. Flames raced through the building, destroying it and the neighboring Emmons Sr. apartment building.
Federal, state and local authorities investigated the fire several days, but no cause was determined.
The emergency response featured firefighters making heroic efforts to save lives. Some people could be seen hanging out the windows calling for help.
The victims were Joseph Szilvasi; Briar Harmon, 40; Mary Biss, 69; Ann F. Saleh and her 7-year-old son, Seth Justus; Beatrice Devore Yancey, 45; and siblings Ben Lucas, 19, Angel Lucas, 17, and Quentin Lucas, 14.