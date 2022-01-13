Mary Biss, 69, was survived by her two sons, Michael Macera of Winchester, Ky., and Steven Macera of California. Biss, who suffered from pulmonary disease, loved living downtown, said her niece, Lisa Tomlin of Ceredo. She liked to walk downtown and take the TTA. She liked keeping up with city affairs and debating politics, Tomlin said.
Seth Justas was a 7-year-old first-grader at Spring Hill Elementary. His mother, Ann F. Saleh, also died in the fire.
Ben Lucas, 17, was a student at Marshall University and one of three siblings who died in the Emmons fire.
Angel Lucas, 17, one of three Lucas siblings lost in the fire, worked at The House of David Christian Nightclub, according to friends.
Quintin Lucas, 14, was the younger brother of victims Angel and Ben Lucas. He was visiting the two, who shared an apartment in the Emmons building. He lived in Lincoln County, W.Va.
Joseph Szilvasi was a Marshall University graduate student.
Beatrice Devore Yancey, 45, was the mother of three children -- Stacie and Tai Yancey and Andrea Crews, all of Huntington.
Submitted photo Joseph Briar Harmon, 40, of Huntington, perished in the Emmons Jr. apartment building fire.
Nine people died in the Emmons Jr. apartment building Saturday, Jan. 13, 2007. The victims were Joseph Szilvasi; Briar Harmon, 40; Mary Biss, 69; Ann F. Saleh and her 7-year-old son, Seth Justus; Beatrice Devore Yancey, 45; and siblings Ben Lucas, 19, Angel Lucas, 17, and Quentin Lucas, 14.
