WHITESVILLE — Multiple residents were displaced after a fire destroyed part of an apartment building in downtown Whitesville early on the morning of April 10.
The call came to dispatchers at 12:31 a.m. Multiple agencies responded to Estep Apartments, located at 38671 Coal River Road on the corner of Averson and Howell avenues.
“The first crews reported heavy fire in the second level to the back of the building, which cut off the means of accessing the back stairwell for the occupants,” said Whitesville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Andrew White. “There is a wooden, two-story back deck which is how the tenants entered the building.”
White said that another set of stairs was breached so that the occupants could exit the building.
The assistant chief added that the response time was under three minutes for the department after dispatch. Crews were deployed to make sure all of the occupants were accounted for.
“Fortunately, we had no injuries whatsoever,” White said. “We have since learned that a couple of the occupants were not home, but seven of the eight apartments were occupied, which displaced 14 people including five children.”
White said that while a major portion of the structure was saved, winds of up to 20 mph proved a challenge in knocking down the blaze.
“Thanks to the training our guys have received, we were able to get the hose lines ahead of the blaze, so to speak, which kept the fire from spreading to adjacent roofs,” he added.
Firemen were simultaneously controlling the fire while clearing the building.
“Due to the circumstances and some things we found on scene — and this is an active investigation with the fire marshal — it is being called suspicious at this point,” he said. “The scene was cleared with the marshals this afternoon. We have video footage to review and I’ll be working on this with them the next few days as we interview suspects.”
According to first responders, the property owner (Lee Milam) was active and diligent in assisting with providing temporary shelter for the displaced families.
“He went above what he was required to do and it was appreciated,” said White.
Fire Chief Matt Lively added, “I’m very proud of our department for an amazing response that saved lives and prevented further damage. We’ve had an overwhelming amount of support pour in from the community and that is how our community reacts when there is a need and this includes support for our first responders and those that were displaced.”
Beyond the Whitesviille Fire and EMS agencies at the scene, Racine, Danville, Coal River, Clear Creek and Trap Hill provided back-up services.
Boone County Emergency Management/911 Director Michael Mayhorn was present and assisting displaced families with resources.
“I met with four of the seven families,” Mahorn said. “After Andrew had the scene cleared, I reached out to the American Red Cross and about 3 a.m. or so they arrived on the scene. There was an infant, a small child and elderly among those that needed assistance. The property owner stepped in and placed some in a hotel in Beckley so everyone that needed immediate help was taken care of.”
Mahorn added that, despite the coronavirus-related preparation and work executed by first responders in Boone County, first responders are still performing their daily duties and they appreciate all of the support and encouragement from the community they have received.
The investigation into the fire is ongoing with a determination as to the cause expected to be made in the coming weeks.