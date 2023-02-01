The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

OAK HILL, W.Va. — The National Coal Heritage Area Authority is encouraging eligible applicants in Boone County to submit their related projects for the possibility of receiving funding, according to a press release. The goal of the grant opportunity is to support community efforts to promote, preserve and interpret coal heritage resources in our area.

To qualify, projects must be located in the following counties: Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne, Wyoming and the Paint Creek and Cabin Creek watersheds in Kanawha.

