ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Take Me Fishing is celebrating the 20th anniversary of National Fishing and Boating Week (June 4-12) by continuing to promote the connection between fishing and boating participation and the resources it provides to help conserve America’s beloved waterways.
Following historic years for fishing licenses nationwide, the weeklong celebration will once again feature programming—including Free Fishing Day events—throughout the United States. These events are designed to create access and recruit the next generation of boaters and anglers.
“Fishing and boating have both experienced tremendous growth, not only during the past two years, but through the past two decades. That growth not only benefits our industry with new customers and sales, it also provides more resources for critical conservation programs,” said Stephanie Vatalaro, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), and its Take Me Fishing brand. “This summer, we recognize Americans have more activities on their menu than they have since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to continue advocating for fishing and boating as a gateway to wellness that also benefit our nation’s aquatic natural resources.”
National Fishing and Boating Week was proclaimed in 2002 by President George W. Bush. By signing Proclamation 7569, President Bush encouraged Americans to, “participate in the thousands of local events scheduled in communities throughout the U.S., offering hands-on opportunities for families and friends to share in these recreational activities.”
In the years since the inaugural National Fishing and Boating Week in 2002, the fishing and boating industries have continued to thrive in part by appealing to a wider range of audiences. The 20-year milestone arrives with many encouraging statistics to celebrate, including:
In 2021, fishing participation exceeded 50 million for the second time in 14 years.52.4 million Americans went fishing in 2021, marking a 2.2 million (4.5%) increase in the past three years.19.4 million female fishing participants in 2021, marking a 2.3 million (13.4%) increase in the past five years. 4.1 million Black Americans participated in fishing in 2021, marking a 10% increase from 3.7 million in 2020.4.7 million Hispanic fishing participants in 2021, hovering near the previous record of 4.8 million in 2020.34% of boat sales in 2021 were attributed to first-time boat buyers. People across the country can celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week no matter where they live by participating in a Free Fishing Day. These are select days during National Fishing and Boating Week and throughout the year when states waive the need of a fishing license on public bodies of water, providing new participants and avid anglers with an easy opportunity to drop a line and enjoy fishing and boating.
For more ideas on how to celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week, visit takemefishing.org/nfbw.
