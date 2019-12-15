Necco, an organization founded in Huntington 22 years ago, received the Angels in Adoption award from the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute on Nov. 14 in Washington, D.C., for demonstrating a commitment to improving the lives of children in need of permanent, loving homes.
Necco’s founder and CEO, Edward “Beau” Necco, and its Chief Strategy Officer, Pam Priddy, accepted the award from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky.
Necco joins a group of former recipients of the award that includes actor Bruce Willis, NBA star Alonzo Mourning, and former First Lady Laura Bush.
Manchin nominated Necco for the Angels in Adoption award for “making an impact in so many children’s lives across the country.” Comer furthered the praise in a speech on the house floor where he said “Necco works tirelessly to place thousands of children with supportive and caring families” and continued with “Necco shows itself to be a diligent, compassionate guiding hand to society’s most vulnerable.”
Necco was founded in 1997 in Huntington, West Virginia. Other offices in the state are located in Beckley, Charleston, Fairmont and Logan. The company also operates offices in Georgia, Kentucky, and Ohio. Over the past 22 years Necco has been committed to improving the lives of children through adoption, foster care, counseling and related services.