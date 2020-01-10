FILE - This April 18, 2013 file photo shows, from left, Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart, and Geddy Lee of Rush at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles. Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the band Rush, has died. His rep Elliot Mintz said in a statement Friday that he died at his home Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 67. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision, File)