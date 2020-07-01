LOGAN — The project to install new bleachers at Logan High School's Willis-Nisbet Football Stadium neared completion June 25 when a crane operated by Mark Ramsey of All Crane & Equipment Rental reinstalled the press box on the new bleachers. The press box was originally installed on the old bleachers in 2014. Although the field will have a new set of bleachers, due to COVID-19, it is still uncertain if a regular football season will be held in the fall to allow them to be used to their full extent.
New bleachers on LHS field inch closer to completion
