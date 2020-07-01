LOGAN — Crews once again had their hands busy with another big water line break in downtown Logan on Wednesday, June 24 — this time on Cole Street.
The break happened on a line next to the railroad tracks close to where the former Odd Fellows lodge and Mi Pueblito restaurant building once stood. According to Mayor Serafino Nolletti, the line was probably about 75 years old and one that has had to be repaired before due to the vibration of the railroad tracks when trains come through.
The break happened at around 1 p.m. Because of the age of the line, the city ended up contracting C.I. Thornburg Company to install a new section of line instead of trying to repair the old one. The company came in the next day to install the line after Logan’s water department and sanitary board performed the prep work.
“We had a leak in the same area probably about a month ago,” Nolletti said. “It’s just been patched up so much we just decided to have a new line installed and we won’t have to worry about it anymore … hopefully not, anyway.”
The repair ended up being a $12,000 project, Nolletti said. New valves were also installed that will help the city in future repairs if needed.
Nolletti also noted that the break only affected a “very small area” of the roughly 2,000 water customers the city serves.