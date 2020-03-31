New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo emphasized the importance of “partnership” over “partisanship” in his daily news briefing Monday, announcing 253 more deaths of the novel coronavirus in the state since Sunday as health-care workers continue to brace for an apex that experts believe is still weeks away.
There are 66,496 confirmed cases in New York and a total of 1,218 deaths. Nearly 10,000 people are hospitalized, Cuomo said, and more than 4,000 have been discharged.
The governor, a Democrat, said there’s “no doubt the rate has slowed,” but daily intubation is “way up.”
“The situation is painfully clear now,” Cuomo said. “There’s no question [as to] what we’re dealing with. There’s no question as to the consequences. There’s no question to the grief and loss of life. And there’s no question to what we must do.”
Cuomo reiterated a mandate he has been repeating for weeks: “Stay at home.”
“I don’t know how many different ways to make the same point,” he said, threatening to close New York City’s playgrounds if residents don’t take social distancing seriously.
The governor said the “soldiers in this fight are our health-care professionals.” He made a desperate plea for help to health-care professionals across the country. “If you don’t have a health-care crisis in your community, please come help New York now,” Cuomo said. “We will return the favor.”
Reporters at the briefing asked Cuomo to address President Donald Trump’s remarks at Sunday’s White House briefing, asserting something sinister is happening with personal protective equipment.
“I don’t know what that means, I don’t know what he’s trying to say,” Cuomo said. “If he wants to make an accusation, let him make an accusation.”
The governor emphasized a message of unity, but added he was not afraid to “tangle” with Trump when necessary.
“I am not engaging the president in politics,” Cuomo said. “My only goal is to engage the president in partnership. This is no time for politics. You know, lead by example.”
Also Monday, California hospitalizations have doubled in the past four days, and the state’s intensive care unit load has tripled, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.
There are 597 ICU patients and 1,432 hospitalized statewide. The state has about 5,800 coronavirus cases, Newsom said in a news conference.
To respond to the surge in hospitalizations, Newsom announced that the state was creating a new “California health corps” as a way of recruiting medical students and retired doctors for the front line.
The state estimates that about 37,000 people fall under the categories of medical professional retirees, those seeking new licenses and medical and nursing students. Newsom said he is hoping “thousands” will heed the call.
“If you know people that you think are willing to contribute their time and energy in a compensated way to go, tell them to go to this new website so we can meet the health-care surge,” Newsom said of a newly launched website to enlist health-care workers.
Newsom also signed an executive order to allow health-care facilities to staff at least an additional 50,000 hospital beds.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will provide $25 million in stipends if staffers need accommodations for such things as transportation and child care, Newsom said.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., discussed Democrats’ plans for a Phase 4 coronavirus measure during a conference call with reporters.
Pelosi said the legislation will include a focus on infrastructure, Occupational Safety and Health Administration protections for front-line workers and funding for the District of Columbia, among other things.
The District of Columbia was classified as a territory in last week’s coronavirus legislation, which reduced by more than $700 million the amount the city will receive.
Pelosi also sounded a pessimistic note when asked about the potential for remote voting in the House, noting that it’s not possible without discussion in the House and changing the rules.
“So let’s not waste too much time on something that’s not going to happen,” Pelosi said.
Earlier Monday, the Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval to a Trump administration plan to distribute millions of doses of anti-malarial drugs to hospitals across the country, saying it is worth the risk of trying unproven treatments to slow the disease in seriously ill coronavirus patients.
There have only been a few, very small anecdotal studies that show a possible benefit of the drugs, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, to relieve the acute respiratory symptoms of covid-19 and clear the virus from infected patients.
And health experts warned the drugs’ well-known side effects could become more commonplace with much wider use. In particular, they say, patients with existing heart problems or taking certain drugs such as anti-depressants that affect heart rhythm are at risk of a fatal episode.
In Louisiana, on the three-week anniversary of the’s first coronavirus case, which was March 9, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the number of infections in the state rose by 485 in the past 24 hours to 4,025 as of noon Monday, and deaths climbed by 34 to 185.
New Orleans remained the epicenter in the state, with 1,480 total cases and 86 deaths.
Edwards, a Democrat, said that earlier Monday, he participated with other governors in a videoconference with President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the coronavirus task force. Trump “acknowledged our need for ventilators, and made a commitment that they will send ventilators to Louisiana,” Edwards said. However the president did not specify a number nor offer a timeline for delivery, he added.
Ventilators remain the state’s “most pressing need” as the virus threatens to overwhelm the state’s medical capacity, according to Edwards. Despite having ordered 14,000 ventilators from federal and private sources in the last several days, the state has received fewer than 200. Under current trends of infections and hospitalizations, the state could run out of ventilators in the New Orleans region by April 5 and hospital beds by April 12.
Edwards said he thanked Trump for extending the recommendation for social distancing through April 30 and said he intended to extend the state’s deadline of April 12 to April 30 as well.
In Italy, an additional 812 people have died, officials there said, bringing the country’s total number of deaths linked to the outbreak to 11,591.
Monday’s death toll was up slightly from Sunday, when 756 people were confirmed dead, but down from Friday, when Italy recorded 919 deaths, the highest daily death toll of any country since the outbreak was first recorded in China late last year.
An additional 1,648 people in Italy were diagnosed with the coronavirus, officials said Monday, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 101,739. That’s down from 3,815 new cases Sunday.
In a glimmer of hope for the country, Angelo Borrelli, who is leading Italy’s coronavirus response, told reporters that Italy had determined that an additional 1,590 had recovered from the virus, the highest number of recoveries since the first case was recorded in February.
Experts have predicted that the number of new cases will slow dramatically because of the country’s intense restrictions on movement that have confined most people to their homes.
On Monday night, the Italy’s health minister announced in a short statement that the country was extending its lockdown until “at least” Easter.
The extension comes as little surprise to Italians, who have been bracing for a lengthy interruption. Virologists have indicated that Italy will most likely need to restrict movement for months to contain the virus. Last week, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he was “confident” that Italy could go back to some version of daily life before the end of July.
When Conte first announced the nationwide lockdown March 10, the measures were set in place through April 3.