HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Education recognized 96 educators last week as part of this year’s National Board Certification (NBC) Recognition Celebration.
Due to COVID-19, the event was held virtually. The honorees represent the 64 new National Board Certified teachers as well as the 32 educators who successfully renewed their certification last year.
Ten of those teachers recognized were from Cabell County: Courtney Arnold, Lauren Cooper, Amanda Craft, Melanie C. Hughes, Terri Keim, Stephanie Neace, Adam Riazi, Lori Terango, Amy E. Thompson and Angela Dvorak Ware.
Kristie Renee Adkins, Tina Dean Adkins, Leah G. Hager and Aimee McGrady in Lincoln County and Catherine Hutchinson, Chantil L. McCormick, Jessica Shortridge and Georgia N. Thornton from Putnam County also received their certification.
Two Cabell teachers, Lee Ann Hvizdak Porter and Kristin Ryder; three from Lincoln, Katherine Becker, Elizabeth Ann Duncan and Melissa R. Schroeer; and three from Putnam, Barbara L. Black, Natalie Breedlove and Janessa Noel, were also recognized for renewing their certification this year.
National Board Certification is the gold-standard credential for educators in the United States and symbolizes accomplished practice beyond licensure. The process — which can take three years to complete — includes four components: content knowledge; differentiation in instruction; teaching practice and learning environment; and effective/reflective practice.
“The data is clear about NBCTs and their profound impact on student learning,” said State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch. “The West Virginia Department of Education wholeheartedly supports National Board Certification precisely for the outcomes that benefit students and teachers alike.”
West Virginia’s support of the program has led to the state ranking 13th (previously 14th) in the nation for percentage of NBCTs, and 11th (previously 18th) in the nation for the number of new NBCTs. There are 1,111 NBCTs in the Mountain State.