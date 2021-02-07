HUNTINGTON — More than 500 people were added to the totals for COVID-19 Sunday.
There were 518 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia on Sunday, for a total of 124,708, and 10 deaths, for a total of 2,129.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,153), Berkeley (9,199), Boone (1,481), Braxton (756), Brooke (1,943), Cabell (7,298), Calhoun (216), Clay (361), Doddridge (431), Fayette (2,497), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,015), Greenbrier (2,317), Hampshire (1,448), Hancock (2,535), Hardy (1,243), Harrison (4,621), Jackson (1,607), Jefferson (3,438), Kanawha (11,398), Lewis (914), Lincoln (1,162), Logan (2,542), Marion (3,501), Marshall (2,901), Mason (1,705), McDowell (1,296), Mercer (4,001), Mineral (2,526), Mingo (2,002), Monongalia (7,347), Monroe (904), Morgan (884), Nicholas (1,097), Ohio (3,474), Pendleton (598), Pleasants (778), Pocahontas (568), Preston (2,463), Putnam (3,953), Raleigh (4,338), Randolph (2,268), Ritchie (579), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,039), Tucker (476), Tyler (589), Upshur (1,570), Wayne (2,475), Webster (274), Wetzel (1,028), Wirt (331), Wood (6,689), Wyoming (1,661).
Statewide, 219,239 first doses of the vaccine had been administered and 105,200 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday.
Anyone over the age of 16 who is interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can pre-register at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. Once registered, people can receive real-time updates on vaccine availability.
Cabell County reported 1,001 active cases Sunday and a total of 149 deaths, while Wayne County reported 360 active cases and 28 deaths.
In Kentucky, there were 377,790 total cases as of Sunday, with 4,051 deaths. Boyd County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 4,350. Patients’ ages ranged from 18 to 70. There have been 60 virus-related deaths in the county.
In Ohio, more than 2,100 new cases were reported, for a total of 920,217, and seven deaths, for a total of 11,659.
More than 107,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 26,761,047, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 460,582 deaths related to the virus.