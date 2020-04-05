CHARLESTON — It’s been 10 years since 29 men died in the Upper Big Branch mine disaster in Raleigh County, but for Gary Quarles, it still feels like yesterday.
His son, Gary Wayne Quarles, died in the disaster. He was 33. Gary Quarles remembers his son as a playful man, ready for a joke. His friends called him Spanky. He liked to hunt and fish.
“I didn’t much care for fishing but if he wanted to go, sometimes I’d go sit on the bank and watch him, just so we could be together. We were always together,” Quarles said. “With a loss like that, 10 years is nothing, really. I think it’ll always feel like just yesterday.”
In the wake of the disaster, Quarles and his wife, Patty, spent countless hours in courtrooms and offices. They met with their own lawyers and those of Don Blankenship, the Massey Energy CEO who spent years fighting federal charges that his lack of action to correct safety standards at the mine was responsible for the explosion that killed their son and 28 of his colleagues.
In the end, Blankenship was sentenced to a year in prison, convicted of one misdemeanor count of conspiring to violate federal mine-safety laws at UBB. To this day, Blankenship insists his prosecution was unfair and has been unsuccessful in attempts to get his conviction overturned.
Each year, when April 5 comes around, Quarles waits to see what Blankenship will say about the disaster, about his son’s death.
“I just want him to stay quiet. If he could keep his mouth shut, I’d be a happy man,” Quarles said. “But every year he has something to say. It’s not his fault; he’s innocent, he says. But when he opens his mouth about (Upper Big Branch), I know he’s lying. Anyone who was there, who knows what went on in those mines, knows he’s lying.”
Quarles spent 33 years underground. For almost 10 years, he worked in Massey mines. After the disaster, he told investigators and lawyers the dangerous practices he saw in play at those mines over the years, practices he knew had to be related to his son’s death.
Each month for a year after UBB, Quarles and other family members of the victims had meetings with officials from the Mine Safety and Health Administration. They could ask any questions they had, and it didn’t take Quarles long to realize the federal officials weren’t keen on providing answers.
Quarles took it on himself to be a representative, of sorts, for the relatives.
“To listen to the wives and mothers sitting behind you crying and not knowing not one thing about coal mining, and the federal government will not tell you nothing unless they’re put on the spot, well, I’m sitting there and not going to let that take place,” Quarles said. “I sat there and I spoke out. I spoke out very loudly. I asked any question that left my mind. Any question, right or wrong. I wasn’t going to let them pull wool over no one’s eyes.”
Quarles said he still has questions about that fateful day that will probably never be answered.
“One of the things that came up plenty at those (MSHA) meetings was that we didn’t know exactly what happened, and nobody still really does,” Quarles said. “The people who do know are dead and can’t tell their story.”
Through Blankenship’s trial, Quarles said they were not allowed to bring up the 29 men who died at UBB. He wasn’t allowed to talk about his son or what life was like after he died.
Quarles said he thinks about that a lot. But days like Sunday and all the anniversaries that have passed, along with the birthdays and holidays and family dinners without his son, can’t be about Blankenship. They’re about the 29 men who died and the families they left behind, still coping with the losses.
Quarles still has nightmares about the disaster. He had one Thursday. He remembers vividly the day of the disaster, driving up to the mine and being directed to a big, blue building a bit farther down the road in Montcoal. There, he and his wife joined others whose family members were underground.
They waited for a while, trying to get news out of anyone who looked like they could give it. Eventually, Quarles said he saw staff unloading water bottles and packaged food.
“I told my nephew — he worked for Massey and was standing with me outside — I told him, ‘That doesn’t look good,’” Quarles said. “They were getting ready for us to stay a while.”
A few hours later, a woman emerged from an office on the side of the blue building. She was carrying a clipboard and propped the door open with her foot, Quarles said. She looked at the crowd and started giving directions.
If your name is called, she told the families, report to the Whitesville Fire Department to identify bodies, Quarles said.
“She started calling names and people were falling to the floor. Mothers were weeping. I couldn’t believe what I heard, what I saw. I’ll still tell it and I’ll always tell it. That was the first seven that were coming out. That’s how their loved ones found out they were gone,” Quarles said. “You don’t know what that’s like until you see it or it happens to you.”
•••
Most years on April 5, Gary and Patty Quarles stay away from memorial services. They remember their son in their own way.
This year, they’ll spend the day with their grandchildren — Gary Wayne’s son and daughter, who are now 21 and 19, respectively. Their granddaughter lives with them, Gary Quarles said.
Oftentimes, they see parts of Gary Wayne come out in her.
“The way she eats, oh, it’s just like him; I can’t believe it,” Quarles laughed. “He was a joker. She’s not exactly, but I think a lot she may have been if she had more time with him.”
Their grandson recently had a baby, making them great-grandparents and giving them another thing to be thankful for on difficult days, Quarles said.
Stanley Stewart — known as Goose — still has difficult days, too. He was underground at UBB the day of the explosion, but he got out. Like Quarles, he also still has nightmares.
He had one Friday. Sometimes, it takes him a few days to process the emotions that come with them and talk to his wife, Mindy, about them.
For Stewart, 10 years hasn’t made a difference.
“Ten years, 10 days, one day — it doesn’t matter. It always feels like it just happened,” Stewart said. “Some days it may seem a little further away, then some days it’s all around you.”
Stewart spent decades as a miner before UBB. He hasn’t been underground since.
“That was the last day I worked. I never went back,” Stewart said. “I was in another accident back in 1997 — no one died there — and I walked away from that. After (Upper Big Branch) I wasn’t taking the chance again. I was old enough to retire, so I did.”
Now 63, Stewart usually spends April 5 with his wife. In the first years after the disaster, they’d load up a camper and drive deep into a hollow to get away from things for a while.
Now, they still spend the day together, and Stewart holds close the memories of the friends he lost at UBB.
He remembers Gary Wayne Quarles, who he called Spanky. One day, Stewart’s wife cut his hair — “We called it the roundman. You know those guys bald on the top with the hair around the side? That’s what it was,” Stewart recalled, laughing.
Gary Wayne Quarles was naturally bald, just like that, Stewart said.
“So I showed up and pulled off my helmet, yelled over to him, ‘Look, Spanky, I look just like you!” Stewart laughed.
Stewart would ride the mantrip down into the mine with Timmy Davis Sr. every morning, he said. Once, after he heard Elvis Presley’s rendition of the song “My Way,” he started singing it to Davis every day.
“I cannot sing worth a lick — I’m the self-proclaimed worst singer on Earth. I love that song, though. I told my wife I want it sung at my funeral,” Stewart said. “So I sang it, and Timmy Davis wouldn’t say anything. It went on for months and I thought I’d do it every day until it gets to him.”
Eventually, Stewart laughed, it did.
“I thought, ‘Well, I did it,’ and never sang to him again,” Stewart said.
There are other stories, too — nicknames and practical jokes shared only between the men in the mine.
“We were a close, tight-knit group. We had each other’s backs. Everybody looked out for each other, and we had a lot of fun,” Stewart said.
Today, those are the memories he holds close when the nightmares come or when he feels overwhelmed.
“They are dear, and there are thousands of them, some I haven’t remembered yet. Every once in a while I’ll see something, hear something and one will come back,” Stewart said. “There are many, many others. It’s just a matter of them coming to mind. I will hold them as long as I can. Forever, hopefully.”