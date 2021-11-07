Beth McAlister, from North Central Distributing, pours a glass of wine for a festivalgoer as the Siptacular Wine Festival takes place on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, along 9th Street in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — From zinfandels to cabernets and everything in between, 100 wines were available to sample during Saturday’s annual Siptacular Wine Festival in downtown Huntington.
Staged on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues, the event was hosted by Sip Downtown Brasserie, located at 311 9th St. The festival featured white wines, sparkling wines and sweet wines as well as red wines and dry wines — something for everyone in attendance.
Along with vendors that provided the wines for tasting, food was provided by Southside Sliders, Gigi’s Pepperoni Rolls and Paula Vega Cakes. The event also featured live music from the Bob Thompson Quartet, featuring West Virginia’s Jazz Ambassador Bob Thompson, and Lee Dean, who sang the music of Frank Sinatra.
Guests had to be 21 to attend, and proceeds from the festival benefited the Ronald McDonald House.
