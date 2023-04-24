The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FOLA, W.Va. — As Spot, Boston Dynamics’ dog-like quadruped robot, nimbly paced its way across the rocky terrain fronting the Fola Experimentation Facility’s operations center, a large unmanned aerial vehicle silently hovered 100 feet overhead.

In the distance, a pair of AH-64 Apache helicopters could be seen orbiting above a distant ridgeline. Somewhere in the forest below, 220 soldiers from the elite 101st Airborne Division took part in a training scenario, in which their mission was to locate and destroy an enemy’s air defense system after being airlifted to three onsite landing zones.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

