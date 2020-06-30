Essential reporting in volatile times.

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Utility work will require the temporary closure of 10th Street between Greenup and Winchester avenues (U.S. 23) in downtown Ashland on Wednesday morning. The work is part of a $490,000 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highway safety project.

Beginning about 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, crews will close 10th Street from Greenup Avenue to Winchester Avenue to open cut the street and install a water line. The street will remain closed about five hours, with all 10th Street traffic detoured to 9th Street. The street should reopen about noon.

The project will create new dedicated left-turn lanes on Winchester Avenue, realign travel lanes at the 13th Street and Central Avenue intersection, and improve visibility of traffic signals at 13th and Ramey streets. Daily traffic changes, including lane closures, are possible. 

