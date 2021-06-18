HUNTINGTON — Now that the 10th Street underpass in Huntington has reopened after a drainage improvement project, Mayor Steve Williams says to let the rain come.
The 10th Street underpass closed to traffic in mid-May for a drainage improvement project. The road reopened to traffic Friday.
“Rain and let us prove that it actually works,” Williams said Friday morning. “Anybody who has lived in Huntington for any period of time has always understood that it ticks us all off to keep it clean, to not be able to get from the north side of town to the south side of town because of the flooding in the 10th Street underpass.”
A similar project was completed last month for the 8th Street underpass. The pair of improvement projects cost $1.2 million. The work reduced the risk of flooding in the underpasses. Among the improvements was the addition of a wet well, which was installed and connected to a stormwater system.
Williams said the projects were long overdue, but he was thrilled that the city completed the work now. In the 1970s, the city of Huntington built a stormwater system that flowed to Fourpole Creek but it did not connect the underpasses to the system.
“We expect to do these things. And I’m very gratified that promises made are promises kept,” Williams said.
Huntington City Council approved a $6.2 million sewer bond anticipation note in 2019 to curb flooding across the city. The work on the underpasses was among the projects.
The mayor said he believes Huntington’s first responders will be pleased, as the police department will not have to barricade the underpasses when it rains and the roads flood. Williams said another benefit will be a cut in response time, as the underpasses will be more accessible.
“This is as every bit a public safety initiative as it is a convenience initiative for our citizens,” Williams said.
When the 8th Street underpass reopened in May, a group of volunteers organized by Generation Huntington repainted murals along the walls of the underpass. Anna Adkins, a member of the group, said plans are underway for a similar project at the 10th Street underpass in July. To volunteer, email Adkins at anna@visithuntingtonwv.org.