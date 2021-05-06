HUNTINGTON — The 10th Street underpass in Huntington reopened Thursday afternoon.
The roadway was closed due to flooding, according to a press release from the City of Huntington. A combined drainage line that connects to the catch basins in the underpass was clogged.
Huntington Water Quality Board workers were onsite Thursday morning to unclog the line.
City Communications Director Bryan Chambers said the underpass was unclogged around noon and would reopen shortly.
The underpass was closed throughout Wednesday.
The 10th Street underpass is expected to close again next week. Work will begin on a project to prevent flooding in the underpass. A similar project has been ongoing at the 8th Street underpass.