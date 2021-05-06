The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The 10th Street underpass in Huntington reopened Thursday afternoon.

The roadway was closed due to flooding, according to a press release from the City of Huntington. A combined drainage line that connects to the catch basins in the underpass was clogged. 

Huntington Water Quality Board workers were onsite Thursday morning to unclog the line. 

City Communications Director Bryan Chambers said the underpass was unclogged around noon and would reopen shortly.

The underpass was closed throughout Wednesday. 

The 10th Street underpass is expected to close again next week. Work will begin on a project to prevent flooding in the underpass. A similar project has been ongoing at the 8th Street underpass. 

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow her on Twitter @mckennahorsley. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.