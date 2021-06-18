HUNTINGTON -- The 10th Street underpass in Huntington is expected to reopen to traffic at noon Friday, according to city officials.
The underpass was closed for about a month for a drainage improvement project to limit flooding in the road after heavy rains. Among the improvements included the addition of a wet well, which was installed and connected to a stormwater system.
A similar project took place in April and May at the 8th Street underpass. The total cost for the improvement projects is $1.2 million.