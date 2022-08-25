PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — All 11 defendants charged federally in a Scioto County child sex trafficking operation have been convicted.
A federal grand jury initially indicted Larry Dean Porter, 71, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and several family members and associates in June 2020, according to a news release.
Porter exchanged drugs obtained in Columbus and elsewhere for sexual access to the children of drug-addicted mothers, according to the release.
Porter and nine of the co-defendants subsequently have pleaded guilty in the case.
A jury found the final co-defendant, Joshua Aldridge, 38, of South Webster, Ohio, guilty during a trial in federal court in Columbus that concluded this week.
Aldridge was convicted of conspiring to sex traffic children and conspiring to sex traffic adults by force. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of up to life in prison and sex trafficking children, punishable by at least 15 years up to life in prison.
"The defendants in this case committed heinous acts against some of the most vulnerable people in our society — children," said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. "The jury properly found Joshua Aldridge guilty of his crimes. Now, each of the defendants will be held accountable for their roles in this atrocious child sex trafficking operation by facing significant time in federal prison."
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation Task Force began an investigation concerning reports Porter was involved in sexually abusing male and female minors. The investigation began in April 2019, according to the release.
Two of the co-defendants admitted taking a 7-year-old to Porter's residence on a regular basis to traffic the child sexually in exchange for pills, according to the release. The abuse occurred a few times a week for up to five years.
Porter pleaded guilty earlier this month to conspiring to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, child sex trafficking and participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy. He could be sentenced to a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 55 years.
Sentencing for the other co-defendants will be held in federal court in the coming weeks and months.
