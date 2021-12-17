HUNTINGTON — Work on a pump station near Harris Riverfront Park is expected to be finished by May.
An update on the project was given during the Huntington Stormwater Utility Board meeting Tuesday. Work began on the 11th Street pump station earlier this year to stabilize the station after a sinkhole formed in 2015. The goals of the project are to stabilize the monoliths and pump station and repair a sewer line.
Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, said the project is expected to be completed with the area reseeded and grass growing by May after delays in receiving materials for the structure.
“If we get into a high water event while there’s excavation and construction, there is a plan in place for us to prevent a catastrophe for the city,” Bracey said during the meeting.
The stormwater utility has HESCO Floodline flood barriers that can be used to fill the hole and will be stored at the site. The contractor also has the approval to fill the space immediately no matter what phase of the repair is underway.
The board also heard an update on efforts to curb flooding on Arlington Boulevard. Mott MacDonald has completed a field survey of storm and sewer infrastructure on Arlington Boulevard and developed a draft project management plan and is collecting additional data needed for modeling, said Stormwater Director Sherry Wilkins.
A 60-inch box culvert was replaced in the 1950s with a 24-inch corrugated metal line near Arlington Boulevard, Bracey said. Since then, workers have replaced rusted parts of the line and removed debris. The stormwater utility also applied for a grant from the West Virginia Division of Highways for the engineering design.
Board members also approved emergency use of funds for the completion of a transformer project in an amount not to exceed $600,000. During Monday’s Huntington City Council meeting, $600,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Funds were allocated to the stormwater utility as a grant for replacing the Fourpole Creek pump station transformer.
An unrelated project to repair the pump station at the 20th Street underpass will begin next week. This project was discussed during the Huntington Sanitary Board meeting which followed the stormwater utility meeting. The underpass will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
