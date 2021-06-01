HUNTINGTON — Twelve West Virginians who are Vietnam veterans are among nearly 600 set to be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program.
Taking place Oct. 15, 2021, VVMF will host the ceremony on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. During the ceremony, the names of all 591 deceased service members will be read aloud, as a show of thanks for their service and commitment to their country.
The ceremony was originally meant to take place in 2020, but had to be postponed until this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The actual 2021 ceremony will occur the next day, on Oct. 16.
Among the men set to be recognized are 12 West Virginians, all of whom have died in recent years. One of them, Robert Allen Cook, U.S. Army, who died April 13, 2018, was a Huntington native.
The other U.S. Army veterans being remembered include Raymond Osval “Red” Beverly, from Pineville; John Carl Blaylock Sr., from Princeton; James Robert Carmicheal, from Ravenswood; Cloyd Martin Chaney, from Carpendale; Wendell Craig, from Buffalo; Harry Martin Maury Jr., from Moundsville; John Moore, from Waverly; and Roger A. Wilson, from Follansbee.
Members of other branches are also being honored. They include U.S. Navy veteran Alfonso Louis Pompili Jr., from Morgantown; U.S. Marine Corps veteran Kenneth E. Satterfield, from St. Marys; and U.S. Air Force veteran Barry Thomas Shelton, from Charleston.
All 12 of these veterans, and the rest from across the country who are being recognized this fall, have been given fully fleshed-out and detailed honor roll pages on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website, featuring pictures and descriptions of their life and service.
The “In Memory” program began in 1993, and was created by the group known as Friends of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund took over the ceremony in 1999 and have since honored more than 5,000 Vietnam veterans.
In addition to “In Memory,” the VVMF also holds an annual ceremony on Memorial Day each year in conjunction with the National Park Service. This year, the ceremony took place at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon.
The VVMF also hosts “The Wall That Heals,” a mobile replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall that is transported around the country, providing the opportunity for healing for veterans and their families. Veterans who have been inducted into the “In Memory” program have their honor roll pages displayed alongside the mobile display.