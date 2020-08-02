Essential reporting in volatile times.

Thirteen employees of Logan Regional Medical Center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Friday, July 31, 2020.

 Dylan Vidovich/HD Media

LOGAN, W.Va. — There has been an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among employees at Logan Regional Medical Center.

Thirteen employees at the hospital tested positive for the virus Friday, according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning. Both the hospital and the health department are working to determine the source of the outbreak.

The employees who tested positive have been sent home and all their contacts and patients are in the process of being notified and tested.

Not all of the employees are Logan County, West Virginia, residents.

As of Saturday morning, there were 79 active cases of the coronavirus in Logan County, with 12 of those in the hospital. Seventy-one of the county’s cases have recovered and there have been three deaths, for a total of 153 cases.

