A protester gathers containers that look like OxyContin bottles at an anti-opioid demonstration in front of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services headquarters in Washington on April 5, 2019. A judge has kept lawsuits against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family who own it on hold until Feb. 1, 2022, but ordered the parties involved to negotiate a new settlement.
HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s senators announced last week the availability of $13 million in funding for programs that aim to address the opioid crisis in the state.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican, and Joe Manchin, a Democrat, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the funding aims to increase access to behavioral health care services and address health inequities in rural America, including through evidence-based, trauma-informed treatment for substance use disorder.
Funding comes from the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) and Behavioral Health Care Support (BHS) program through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
Health providers from six counties are eligible — Clay, Hampshire, Lincoln, Boone, Preston and Wirt. The counties became eligible after Manchin encouraged HRSA to change their status from urban to rural communities last year.
Capito said West Virginia needs to continue its battle against the opioid crisis and connect those living with opioid use disorder with programs that can help.
“The allotment announced today can help create healthier and safer communities, and I encourage eligible applicants to take advantage of these programs,” she said. “The opioid epidemic has touched all of us in one way or another, and I will continue to advocate for the support our local leaders need to pursue solutions that will help West Virginians struggling with addiction get the help they need.”
Machin said combating the epidemic is a top priority of his and the BHS program provides critical funding needed for rural health clinics to do that.
“I encourage every eligible health center to apply for this integral funding, and I will continue to work with HHS to provide additional resources to combat the drug epidemic in the Mountain State.”
Recipients will be able to increase access to behavioral health care services and address social determinants of health and health disparities in rural America, including through evidence-based, trauma-informed treatment for substance use disorder. Eligible applicants include entities such as Rural Health Clinics, federally recognized Tribes, Tribal organizations, and community and faith-based organizations.
