HUNTINGTON — A 13-year-old girl died Friday in Huntington after being hit by an off-duty deputy in a Cabell County Sheriff’s vehicle.
“The (West Virginia) State Police are investigating the tragic accident last night (Friday) that involved a sheriff’s deputy and the death of a minor,” Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.
The deputy was off duty and traveling northbound at approximately 10:30 p.m. on 31st Street when the girl was struck near the intersection with 5th Avenue, the State Police reported. Zerkle said the officer was traveling to refuel the police vehicle.
No other details were released due to an ongoing investigation of the incident.
“The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation,” Zerkle said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.