HUNTINGTON — The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continues to increase in the region.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 272, with 119 of the cases considered active.
Statewide in West Virginia, there have been 261,591 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,960 total cases and 103 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (593/19), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (277/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (117/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (41/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (58/0), Hancock (81/41), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (161/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (279/5), Kanawha (680/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (47/2), Logan (89/0), Marion (155/4), Marshall (98/2), Mason (40/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (85/0), Mineral (96/2), Mingo (95/2), Monongalia (811/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (23/1), Ohio (230/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (98/22), Putnam (146/1), Raleigh (130/4), Randolph (202/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (174/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (213/10), Wyoming (16/0).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 Sunday in patients ranging in age from 59 to 72. While there are no new hospitalized cases, one recent case is in the intensive care unit. The county has a total of 204 cases with no deaths. The health department also reported that 108 cases are out of isolation, 96 cases are being followed and 154 contacts are being monitored.
Statewide, there were 84,073 cases as of 2 p.m. Sunday, with 3,307 deaths.
In Kentucky, 316 new cases were announced Sunday, with eight new cases from children ages 5 and younger. Kentucky now has 27,079 confirmed cases. There were also four new deaths reported, for a total of 700.
Nearly 65,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 4,163,892. There have been 145,942 deaths related to the virus.