HUNTINGTON — A positive case of COVID-19 has resulted in people at Milton Middle School being asked to quarantine.
An individual at the middle school tested positive for the virus and was last in attendance Thursday, according to a news release from Cabell County Schools.
Contact tracing has been conducted, resulting in 13 additional people at the school and one additional person at Cabell Midland High School being asked to quarantine after it was determined they had come into direct contact with the person at Milton Middle School who tested positive.
Milton Middle School remains open and on the blended learning schedule previously announced, the release said.
The school is the latest in Cabell County to report a positive case of COVID-19. On Friday, eight people were asked to quarantine after an individual at Milton Elementary School tested positive, and earlier in the week, 17 people at Barboursville Middle School were asked to quarantine after a case was confirmed in an individual there.
The COVID-19 Action Center, which is available on the district’s website at www.cabellschools.com, offers students, parents and others access to information related to the spread of the novel coronavirus in schools.
Statewide in West Virginia, there were 206 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, for a total of 17,913. There were also five new deaths — a 78-year-old man from Mercer County, a 92-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 96-year-old woman from Fayette County and a 71-year-old man from Kanawha County — for a total of 381 deaths related to the virus.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (133), Berkeley (1,202), Boone (267), Braxton (18), Brooke (134), Cabell (989), Calhoun (30), Clay (48), Doddridge (49), Fayette (687), Gilmer (51), Grant (172), Greenbrier (141), Hampshire (116), Hancock (170), Hardy (98), Harrison (510), Jackson (313), Jefferson (472), Kanawha (3,080), Lewis (48), Lincoln (198), Logan (675), Marion (319), Marshall (201), Mason (155), McDowell (99), Mercer (456), Mineral (182), Mingo (437), Monongalia (2,142), Monroe (167), Morgan (72), Nicholas (140), Ohio (409), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (61), Preston (170), Putnam (694), Raleigh (604), Randolph (312), Ritchie (18), Roane (65), Summers (63), Taylor (151), Tucker (46), Tyler (20), Upshur (175), Wayne (437), Webster (9), Wetzel (68), Wirt (20), Wood (408) and Wyoming (136).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 314 active cases Saturday.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 18 to 79. There have been 798 cases reported in the county, with 707 out of isolation and 24 deaths.
Statewide, there were 167,458 total cases as of 2 p.m. Saturday, with 4,997 deaths related to the virus.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, a 62-year-old woman isolating at home. There have been 570 total cases reported in Boyd County, with 75 of those reported this month.
Statewide, there were 1,002 new cases, for a total of 79,445. The new cases included 108 children 18 and younger, three of whom were 3 months old. There were also seven new deaths — including an 87-year-old man from Carter County — for a total of 1,249.
More than 58,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 7,641,502, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 213,037 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.