HUNTINGTON — Fifteen candidates have applied to fill a vacant seat on the Cabell County Board of Education until a special election takes place.
Board member Garland “Skip” Parsons died March 28 after having been sworn in for his third term on the Board of Education in July 2020. Parsons had worked for the school system since 1956.
Hilary Brewster, Dennis Caldwell, H.D. “Butch” Day, Bradley Dunkle, Crissy Edwards, Mary Freeman, Lauren Hensley, Timothy Hill, Alan Kaplan, Ashby Kave, Herschel Marshall, Coy Miller, Josh Pauley, Chris Smith and Courtney Smith submitted their notice of interest in filling the vacant seat.
Dunkle, Hensley and Pauley are also running in the upcoming primary election. Since the Board of Education is a nonpartisan race, three other board seats will be decided in the May 10 primary. Those seats are currently held by Mary Neely, Charles Shaw and Rhonda Smalley.
Sitting board members Neely, Shaw, Smalley and Alyssa Bond will vote to fill the vacant seat in a special meeting at 3 p.m. May 11 at the Board of Education office at 2850 5th Ave. in Huntington.
The appointed board member will serve until the special election Nov. 8.
A special filing period will take place for people interested in filling the seat until Parsons’ term would have expired, in 2024, and the seat will be decided by voters in the special election, to run concurrently with the general election. Information has not been released on when the special filing period will open.
No more than two people from the same district can serve on the Board of Education. Cabell County Schools officials said since current members Neely and Shaw both reside in District 1, District 1 applicants Brewster, Day, Hill, Kaplan and Smith will not be considered to fill the vacant seat by appointment.
Depending on the outcome of the primary election, which will see winners claim their seats effective July 1, District 1 applicants may be able to file for the special election.
Registered voters can cast a ballot for Board of Education candidates regardless if the candidate resides in the same district as the voter. Voters are allowed to choose no more than two candidates from the same district.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
