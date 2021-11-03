HUNTINGTON — With the addition of banners that honor local veterans, the walk down 3rd Avenue in Huntington is an opportunity to remember them, said Phil Nelson.
He’s the owner of The Market, which is at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 8th Street. One of the banners is especially sentimental for him, as his father — former Huntington Mayor Bobby Nelson — is pictured on the banner outside the building.
“I thought it was beautiful,” Nelson said. “It captures the patriotic spirit of the service of the great veterans. And to see my father’s picture in there was just very special. He passed away two-and-a-half years ago and so it’s just brought back a lot of memories, and I’m especially proud of his service in the Marines.”
The first of 150 banners honoring Huntington veterans were displayed Monday in downtown Huntington. Once workers are finished installing them, the banners can be seen along 3rd and 4th avenues.
Former mayor Nelson served four years in the U.S. Marines, said Chrissy Preservati, the daughter of Phil Nelson. During his service, he was stationed in Morocco. He completed boot camp at Parris Island in South Carolina and revisited it on a family trip in the early 2000s, she said.
As one of nine children from a Boone County family, wanting to serve his country was a part of Nelson’s life, his son said. Nelson enlisted after graduating from high school and then came to Marshall University to study as part of the G.I. Bill.
“The Marines really enabled him to go to college, which in turn changed his life,” Preservati said.
The banner initiative is a collaboration between the city of Huntington, Huntington in Bloom, Beard Mortuary and the City of Huntington’s 150th Anniversary Committee. Through a planning process, local veterans’ organizations identified 150 veterans who met certain criteria: They are current or past residents of Huntington and are categorized as honorably discharged, killed in action, a prisoner of war or missing in action.
“Our community always has held our veterans in the highest regard, so it was only fitting for us to do something special to honor them during our 150th anniversary year,” Mayor Steve Williams said in a statement. “I applaud the volunteer work of everyone who has been involved in this project. It will be a fitting tribute for Veterans Day as well as the closing chapters of our 150th anniversary celebration.”
The city gave funds to purchase the 150 banners and the 150th Anniversary Committee of the City of Huntington provided the funds for 50 new banner arms. Lisa Riley, director of Huntington in Bloom and an anniversary committee member, said the city typically hangs 100 banners for seasonal displays.
“I have been privileged to work on many community projects, but honoring local veterans has been particularly meaningful,” Riley said in a statement. “Each photo that was submitted represents a personal sacrifice made on behalf of all of us. A banner and a time of recognition seem the least we could do to express our gratitude.”
In addition to Riley, Lisa McComas of Beard Mortuary, Jessica Pressman and former City Councilwoman Sandra Clements were among those involved in the planning process.
The veterans’ banners will be on display in the city until mid-November and then again in January 2022 until the spring. Once taken down by the city’s Public Works Department, the banners will be given to the veterans or their family members.
When the banners come down, Nelson said he will continue to proudly display his father’s banner. He added that he hopes other residents are able to walk past the banners and take a moment to remember the veterans.
The initiative shows the unique bond between Huntington’s residents, Nelson said. He is proud of his father and other veterans honored. The banners are a way to recognize the service and sacrifice they made.
“It’s quite an emotional stroll when you walk down 3rd Avenue and see the many citizens who … have served and given us our freedoms and recognize the names of some of the family members that you know,” he said.