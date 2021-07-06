The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sixteen people were killed in 15 crashes in Ohio over the July Fourth holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Impairment was a factor in at least five of the crashes, which took place between Friday, July 2, and Monday, July 5.

In addition, troopers arrested 536 people for impaired driving and 368 people on drug-related charges, the Patrol said. Troopers responded to 534 crashes over the four-day period.

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period, which was also July 2-5, a total of 24 fatal crashes killed 25 people, the Patrol said. Of those, 17 crashes and 18 fatalities involved alcohol or drugs.

