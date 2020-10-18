HUNTINGTON — Ona resident Zachary Perry says while his appointment to fill the vacant seat in the 16th District of the West Virginia House of Delegates may only provide a short-term opportunity, he feels something important has already been accomplished.
“I am 23 years old, and I think this shows young people that being involved in public service is not out of reach for them,” he said. “It’s so important for young people to be involved, and so I think a lot has been accomplished with this appointment. I want to use this opportunity to tell young people to get out and vote and help shape West Virginia’s future in a positive way.”
Perry, a Republican, is filling the seat left vacant by the resignation of John Mandt Jr., who is still running to take his seat back in November despite initially saying he was suspending his campaign. Perry was selected by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice out of a pool of nominees selected by the Republican Executive Committee of the 16th Delegate District, which covers portions of Cabell and Lincoln counties.
“I have called District 16 my home for the past 16 years, with 10 of those years spent in the community of Highlawn,” he said. “I attended Huntington High (Class of 2015) where I finished with very high honors surrounded by some of the brightest students in the state. After high school, I chose to attend Marshall University like so many in my family did before me. In 2019, I graduated from Marshall with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, with minors in economics and management.”
Despite his age, Perry is no stranger to politics. He is the campaign manager for J.B. McCuskey, current state auditor who is running for re-election, and a political coordinator for state Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead.
“My parents, Kent and Christal Perry, and my brother, Brady, are constantly encouraging my professional aspirations, which is what led me to take an internship with the Auditor’s Office my junior year of college,” Perry said. “It was here that my eyes were opened to the waste, fraud and abuse that plagues our state. It was here that my desire to help fix it was born.”
Perry said his internship lasted two years, all the way until graduation.
“After graduation, I went back to the state Auditor’s Office as special projects liaison and assisted in getting the office’s newest initiatives in motion,” he said. “A short while later, in December, the auditor asked if I would like to manage his campaign. I gladly accepted the offer, and in January I stepped into the role I am currently in now. Fortunately, I was also able to aid in another campaign early on … the campaign to re-elect Chief Justice Tim Armstead. The chance to work with two of the best and brightest has had a lasting impact on me.”
Perry says he would consider running for office in the future.
“This appointment has made me think about the possibility of a run for office in the future, but I really want to focus on serving with the same dedication and commitment of my mentors for the remainder of the term,” he said.
Perry says he is not endorsing any candidate on the ballot in the upcoming Nov. 3 general election.
“Considering the circumstances of just being appointed, I think it is best that I remain neutral and not offer any endorsement,” he said.
Perry will serve until the end of the year and is not running in the election. Terms of office for delegates elected in the Nov. 3 general election can begin Dec. 1, once the elected delegate comes to the House Chamber to take the oath of office.