CHARLESTON — A 17-year-old girl was charged with four counts of first-degree murder Wednesday in connection with the family found dead in their home on Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview earlier this week.
Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said Wednesday evening sheriff’s deputies arrested the girl earlier in the afternoon.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with four counts of first-degree murder Monday in connection with the killings. Since both are juveniles, Rutherford said information on the investigation must remain strictly limited.
“She and the 16-year-old male do know each other, but that’s about as far as I can go,” Rutherford said. “We certainly don’t want to do anything to cause problems down the road with any possible prosecution.”
Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 49, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3, are the four victims, all who appeared to have been shot with a firearm.
Rutherford said Wednesday the belief is still all four victims were shot, but the state medical examiner’s office is still working the case.
Rutherford said there is no reason for the public to be further concerned.
A relative called 911 after going to the home around 10:40 a.m. Sunday to check on the family, who they had not been in contact with for days, Rutherford said. The home is located in the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive.
The relative entered through the unlocked front door, finding three of the family members dead. The fourth victim was found after sheriff’s deputies searched the home.