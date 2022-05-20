HUNTINGTON — Eighteen young men and women said their thanks and goodbyes as they walked across the stage at Grace Christian School on Friday.
Salutatorian Anna Joy Brewer thanked her teachers and parents and listed each of her classmates with the traits she is going to miss about them in her commencement speech during the ceremony.
“Our differences are what make us memorable,” she said.
Brewer has attended Grace Christian School for 14 years and graduated with highest honors. She will attend Bob Jones University in the fall and study theater.
“This is not the end,” she said. “This is just the prologue of our adventure-filled lives.”
Valedictorian Angela Lin reminded her classmates that the rest of their lives will be filled with decisions, but they must remember to stay on the right path.
“You should not be frightened by the future,” she said. “Instead, trust God.”
Lin has attended Grace Christian School for 14 years and graduated with highest honors. She received the Promise scholarship and a scholarship from Marshall University, where she will attend college in the fall and study international business.
The entire class came together to sing “Lord I Need You,” and a collection of pictures from their childhoods to their senior photos flashed across the screen in a presentation put together by their parents.
Dan Brokke read the poem “The Road Not Taken,” written by Robert Frost. He reminded students to embrace truth and mercy overall in their adult lives.
“You have the power to arm or forgive,” he said. “I hope you will be merciful.”
The verse chosen by the students to represent the Class of 2022 was Psalm 46:11: “The Lord of hosts is with us: the God of Jacob is our refuge.”
Anna Brewer, Anette Licona and Angela Lin graduated with highest honors, with grade point averages (GPAs) of 4.0 or above. Emily Booth, Levi Mitchell and Thomas Webb graduated with high honors, with GPAs of between 3.75 and 3.99. Wesley Cordle, Kaylyn Eddy and Rachel Cecil graduated with honors, with GPAs of between 3.5 and 3.74.
The other graduates were Corey Cleve, Tristan Hubbard, Anthoney McFeeley, Braydon McFeeley, Benjamin Patrick, Jarred Porter, Luke Wells, Travis Wetzel and Braeden Workman.
Two of the faculty were also recognized for their retirement — Sally Brokke and Dan Brokke, who were each presented with awards for their dedication to the school and church.
