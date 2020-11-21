Essential reporting in volatile times.

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia reported 19 new COVID-19-related deaths Saturday and more than 1,000 new positive cases.

The 1,118 positive cases were found among more than 1 million test results received by the state. All broke daily reporting records. 

The deaths include an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 61-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Summers County, a 66-year old male from Logan County, a 90-year old male from Nicholas County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County,  a 62-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Harrison County, a 91-year old female from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Mason County, a 96-year old male from Wetzel County, and an 88-year old male from Morgan County.

Cabell County has now seen 47 COVID-19-related deaths. Nineteen of those deaths have resulted from a current outbreak at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. The center has 108 residents and 60 staff positive for the virus, as of Friday. 

Other long-term care facilities in Cabell County with outbreaks include Cabell Health Care Center (two staff), Madison Park Healthcare (two staff) and St. Mary's Medical Center nursing home (1 staff).

There are outbreaks in more than 70 long-term care facilities in the state, with the worst being at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. Putnam Center in Putnam County currently has 53 residents and 31 staff positive, with six deaths tied to the current outbreak. Teays Valley Center in Putnam County has 12 residents and five staff positive, with one death attributed to the current outbreak.

Total cases per county: Barbour (333), Berkeley (2,600), Boone (570), Braxton (99), Brooke (503), Cabell (2,508), Calhoun (55), Clay (104), Doddridge (103), Fayette (1040), Gilmer (182), Grant (270), Greenbrier (373), Hampshire (256), Hancock (494), Hardy (192), Harrison (1,052), Jackson (648), Jefferson (1,128), Kanawha (5,135), Lewis (217), Lincoln (377), Logan (978), Marion (701), Marshall (986), Mason (327), McDowell (567), Mercer (1,194), Mineral (934), Mingo (901), Monongalia (2,985), Monroe (326), Morgan (233), Nicholas (299), Ohio (1,262), Pendleton (93), Pleasants (69), Pocahontas (94), Preston (432), Putnam (1,585), Raleigh (1,359), Randolph (617), Ritchie (120), Roane (144), Summers (251), Taylor (247), Tucker (101), Tyler (119), Upshur (422), Wayne (885), Webster (50), Wetzel (363), Wirt (83), Wood (2,035), Wyoming (597).

Reporter Taylor Stuck can be reached at tstuck@hdmediallc.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

