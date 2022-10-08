IRONTON — Nineteen people were named defendants in indictments returned by a Lawrence County grand jury last week. Many of the indictments charged possession of drugs, cases that generally end up in treatment.
Anthony E. Daniels, 33, of the 1600 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated trafficking in meth.
Phillip Robert Box, 62, of Lesage, West Virginia, was charged with the grand theft of $14,000 in cash.
James G. Adams, 42, of Cole Avenue, Portsmouth, Ohio, was charged with trafficking and possession of a fentanyl related compound. The indictment also seeks to confiscate $9,216 in cash he had in his possession when arrested.
Joseph Blake Conley, 29, of County Road 1, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Gregory A. Moats, 31, of the 600 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington, was charged with trespass in a habitation.
Jerrod L. McKinney, 42, of County Road 411, Proctorville, was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of meth.
Tiffany Ruggles, 28, of Ohio 217, Willow Wood, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Brent Dwayne Grant, 52, of Township Road 1506, Proctorville, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Tiffany N. Parks, 39, of the 1700 block of Campbell Drive, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Roy N. Sprouse, 45, of South 9th Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Rico Andre Bailey, 47, of Gary Malone Street, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Sheryl R. Logsdon, 52, of Lawrence Street, Ironton, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Tracy L. Hostetter, 37, of Lawrence Street, Ironton, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Jennifer L. McKnight, 36, of Ohio 522, Pedro, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
James F. Unrue III, 39, of Kenwood Drive, Russell, Kentucky, was charged with breaking and entering.
Kimberly Sue Ressler, 54, of Pike Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Dara L. Rowe, 44, of Private Drive 338, Ironton, was indicted on possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Timothy L. Henry, 33, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
Marc Oden, 28, of the 300 block of 9th Street, Huntington was charged with violating a protection order.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
