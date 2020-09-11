HUNTINGTON — Elected officials, first responders and others paused Friday to remember, in various ways, those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
A Sept. 11 remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony took place early Friday at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Kanawha County, West Virginia. Medal of Honor recipient and Cabell County resident Hershel “Woody” Williams and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., were among those who participated.
Manchin then continued his day on a motorcycle Ride for Fallen Service Heroes, which included a stop at Barboursville Park’s Gold Star Monument.
In Huntington, firefighters — fully dressed in their equipment — took part in a memorial stair climb Friday morning at Centennial Station No. 1 to honor the first responders who died at the World Trade Center after it was attacked Sept. 11, 2001.