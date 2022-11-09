IRONTON — Bond was set at $1 million Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for an Ironton man charged with murder and aggravated murder of his grandfather.
Kace Pleasant, 22, of the 1200 block of South 9th Street, was indicted last week by a special grand jury on charges of murder and aggravated murder with gun specifications, tampering with evidence, fleeing and eluding, abuse of a corpse and theft of a vehicle, said Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday before Judge Christen Finley. She appointed Roger Smith, a Huntington lawyer, to represent the defendant.
Pleasant was charged with the murder of his grandfather, Harold Pleasant, 73, of the 1200 block of South 9th Street in Ironton.
A man at the scene of the homicide took Harold Pleasant's vehicle, and Kace Pleasant subsequently was arrested in Lucasville, Ohio. Ironton police recovered a body wrapped in a rug under the deck of the victim's home in Ironton.
In an unrelated case, Michael Morris, 39, of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case and faces 54 months in prison. Final sentencing in the case was set for Jan. 18.
In other cases:
Anthony Gue, 21, of the 600 block of 4th Street, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was sentenced to eight months in prison and given credit for 13 days already spent behind bars.
Edward F. York, 34, of McDermott, Ohio, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and identity fraud. He was placed on community control sanctions (probation) for four years and was ordered to complete a four- to six-month sentence at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and do 400 hours of community service.
William Gullett, 41, of Daniels Cemetery Road, Greenup, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete treatment at Riverside Recovery and do 400 hours of community service.
Joseph B. Conley, no age listed, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to to complete treatment at Riverside Recovery and do 400 hours of community service.
Mario Montague, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. Bond was set at $50,000. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get inpatient drug treatment.
Brent Patrick, 34, of the 300 block of Pike Street, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to attempted burglary. His bond was set at $50,000 and he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor if he posts bond.
Lakeesha Grayer, 27, of the 2700 block of North Staunton Road, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $2,500.
