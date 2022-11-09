The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Bond was set at $1 million Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for an Ironton man charged with murder and aggravated murder of his grandfather.

Kace Pleasant, 22, of the 1200 block of South 9th Street, was indicted last week by a special grand jury on charges of murder and aggravated murder with gun specifications, tampering with evidence, fleeing and eluding, abuse of a corpse and theft of a vehicle, said Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.

