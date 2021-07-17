HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways is considering bids for two Cabell County road projects.
The two bids are part of 35 across the state. According to a West Virginia Department of Transportation news release, the DOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.
Chris Collins of District 2 gave more information about the projects via DOT Public Relations Director Jennifer Dooley. One project is to pave 1.7 miles of U.S. 60 in Huntington, specifically part of Washington Avenue from 1st Street to Adams Avenue. The second project is for lighting work at the Milton interchange along Interstate 64 and lighting work near the Hurricane exit of the interstate.
“DOH tries to award contracts within two weeks of receiving bids, and the contractor schedules the work,” Collins said in an email from Dooley.
With a bid of $1,951,080, David H. Elliot Construction Inc. was the lowest of four bidders for the Milton project. BTI Construction is the lowest of three bidders for the Washington Avenue project with a bid of $527,007.25.
The DOH will announce details about beginning construction work and advisories about detours or road closures, if there are any, at a later time.
While most of the 35 projects were within single counties, the list of projects released Wednesday includes a few statewide projects, which were striping on interstates and Appalachian corridors.
The release said awarding contracts is based on the recommendation of the Awards Committee, which is based on evaluation results and approval of the transportation commissioner.