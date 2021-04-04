HUNTINGTON — Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Virginia on Sunday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old male from Ohio County and a 50-year-old male from Wetzel County.
There have been 2,695 total virus-related deaths in the state.
DHHR also reported 350 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 143,456.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,322), Berkeley (10,910), Boone (1,779), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,450), Calhoun (252), Clay (413), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,087), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,188), Greenbrier (2,536), Hampshire (1,640), Hancock (2,643), Hardy (1,399), Harrison (5,212), Jackson (1,813), Jefferson (4,120), Kanawha (13,352), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,367), Logan (2,953), Marion (3,976), Marshall (3,191), Mason (1,887), McDowell (1,427), Mercer (4,419), Mineral (2,670), Mingo (2,326), Monongalia (8,709), Monroe (1,027), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,401), Ohio (3,893), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,738), Putnam (4,622), Raleigh (5,687), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (644), Roane (545), Summers (734), Taylor (1,159), Tucker (519), Tyler (658), Upshur (1,796), Wayne (2,769), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,189), Wirt (370), Wood (7,475), Wyoming (1,843).
DHHR also reported that 528,025 people in West Virginia have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 353,361 are fully vaccinated. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are administered in two doses, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one dose.
All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.wv.gov.
In Ohio, 1,024,011 cases have been reported and 18,646 deaths while Kentucky reported a total of 429,106 cases and 6,149 deaths.
More than 65,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 30,424,145, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 552,829 deaths related to the virus.