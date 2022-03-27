HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating a Saturday night shooting downtown that left two people injured.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Huntington police responded to the 1500 block of 4th Avenue for a shots-fired call.
Police discovered a man and woman had been shot while they were waiting in line to enter the Premier Pub and Grill, at 1518 4th Ave., according to a news release. The woman was shot in the abdomen, and the man was shot in the leg. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment to their injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Huntington Police Department has been in contact with the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration regarding the operational status of Premier, the release states.
