BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Ricky Aaron Rose-Gonzalez, 21, was jailed at 1:35 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Rose-Gonzalez with wanton endangerment, discharging a firearm in dwelling and brandishing. Bond was set at $50,000.
Stacy Eileen Tucker, 39, was jailed at 2:5 0 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Tucker with child neglect with risk of injury. Bond was set at $3,000.