BARBOURSVILLE — Two people were jailed on felony charges Sunday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Jeffrey Chaz Allen Newman, 27, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Newman with armed robbery and domestic battery. Bond was set at $85,000.
Wilburn Adkins, 79, was jailed at 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Adkins with possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. No bond had been set as of Sunday afternoon.