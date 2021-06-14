The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Two men was jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Steven Patrick Crabtree, 32, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Crabtree with attempted robbery and domestic battery. He had not been arraigned as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Emerick Dmanuel Harper, 25, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Harper with fleeing from an office and fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others. He had not been arraigned as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

